Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chimerix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Chimerix reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%.

CMRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.93 million, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

