China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $467.89 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $4.19. 76,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,580. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.27 million, a PE ratio of 419.00 and a beta of 3.28.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAAS shares. Greenridge Global raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.