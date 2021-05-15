Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.29.

NASDAQ KDNY traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,265. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $629.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.26.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,887,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $22,336,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

