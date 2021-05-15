Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 129.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,356.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 162.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,468.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,408.10. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $926.00 and a one year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,134. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,658.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

