Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at CIBC

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHRRF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Chorus Aviation has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.44.

Shares of CHRRF stock remained flat at $$3.57 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

