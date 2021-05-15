CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CIX. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded CI Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.50.

CI Financial stock opened at C$21.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51. The firm has a market cap of C$4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.60. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$14.15 and a twelve month high of C$21.85.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$564.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In related news, Director William Thomas Holland acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.25 per share, with a total value of C$912,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 606,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,076,290. Insiders have acquired 117,500 shares of company stock worth $2,080,000 in the last quarter.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

