CIBC Cuts Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$44.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AND. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$36.25 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$37.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.03. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$29.26 and a 52 week high of C$50.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 37.98.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$86.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.