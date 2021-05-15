CIBC Increases Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target to C$3.25

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.60 to C$3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of CFF opened at C$2.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.46. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.88 million and a P/E ratio of -17.61.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$49.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Conifex Timber will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

