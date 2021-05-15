CIBC Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

INE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$28.00 price objective (down previously from C$32.00) on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.56.

INE opened at C$19.20 on Wednesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of -83.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$167.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -313.04%.

In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

