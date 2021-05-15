CIBC Trims Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Target Price to $260.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target cut by investment analysts at CIBC from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

Shares of BYDGF stock opened at $176.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.83. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $140.93 and a 12 month high of $194.80.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

