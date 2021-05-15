CIBC Upgrades OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) to Neutral

CIBC upgraded shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.41.

OGI stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. Equities analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after buying an additional 660,435 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,403 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,334,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 609,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

