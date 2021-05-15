Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on September 1st

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

Cimarex Energy has increased its dividend payment by 168.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Cimarex Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cimarex Energy to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $71.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $73.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.37.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XEC shares. Scotiabank upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.81.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

