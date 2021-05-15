Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cintas by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,759,000 after acquiring an additional 330,330 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $78,369,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cintas by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after acquiring an additional 207,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2,576.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,756,000 after acquiring an additional 154,436 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $358.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $222.88 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $349.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.