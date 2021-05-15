CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.100-2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CIRCOR International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.300-0.350 EPS.

NYSE CIR traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.07. 114,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.65. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CIR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIRCOR International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other CIRCOR International news, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $41,515.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,651.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $160,848.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,874.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

