Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s 10th Largest Position

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,869 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 3.1% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $223.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

