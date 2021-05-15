Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.79 Billion

Analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report sales of $17.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.55 billion and the highest is $18.02 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $19.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $71.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.26 billion to $72.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $72.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.45 billion to $74.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $76.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,122,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,787,930. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.56. The company has a market cap of $158.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $76.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 78.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 35,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $221,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 12.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 87,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

