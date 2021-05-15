Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 1.2% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Citigroup by 545.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 32,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.56. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $76.84. The company has a market capitalization of $158.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.