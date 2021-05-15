CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 881 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. CAE makes up 1.3% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.08% of CAE worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of CAE by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,351,000 after buying an additional 5,025,126 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of CAE by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,968,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,631,000 after buying an additional 201,887 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,644,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 601,165 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 86,641.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth $79,964,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. CAE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. CIBC upgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CAE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.10.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.