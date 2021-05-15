CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CRH Medical were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRH Medical in the first quarter valued at $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CRH Medical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,069,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 40,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in CRH Medical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,609,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 95,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRHM. National Bank Financial cut shares of CRH Medical to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRH Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CRH Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.76 million, a PE ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CRH Medical Co. has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. CRH Medical had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $36.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRH Medical Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

