CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 1,613 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BHC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

