CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 225 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 656.4% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,785 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,335 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7,661.4% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 49,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 48,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Barclays upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

