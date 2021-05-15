CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 900 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,058,000 after purchasing an additional 172,476 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBA opened at $31.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $32.38.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.1723 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 71.00%.

PBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

