CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $315,372,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,306 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,039 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7,380.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $21.64 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.2285 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.68%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.