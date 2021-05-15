CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.20.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.0367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.56%.

TAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

