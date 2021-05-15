CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 146,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 41,896 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 920,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,940,000 after acquiring an additional 20,822 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $48.38 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,318.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

