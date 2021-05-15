CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,395 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Adecoagro worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 1,089.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,138,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,033 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,561,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 616,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52,302 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth about $1,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

AGRO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $233.38 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

