CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 656 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $88.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.63. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.