Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Clear Channel Outdoor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 94.8% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,372,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,167 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 58,195 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 29.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 585,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 132,889 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 26,898,250.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 537,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 537,965 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

