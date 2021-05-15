ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.83 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 251,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,670. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51. The firm has a market cap of $370.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $31.29.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 309.91% and a negative net margin of 55.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ClearPoint Neuro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

