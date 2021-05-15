Clever Leaves (CLVR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CLVR stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59. Clever Leaves has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.