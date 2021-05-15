Clever Leaves (CLVR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CLVR stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59. Clever Leaves has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $19.46.
Clever Leaves Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.