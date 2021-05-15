Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $655.06

Shares of Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 655.06 ($8.56) and traded as high as GBX 702 ($9.17). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 692 ($9.04), with a volume of 157,092 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 655.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 573.60. The company has a market capitalization of £704.49 million and a PE ratio of 36.42.

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

