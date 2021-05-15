Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 153,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after buying an additional 18,110 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.38 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $1,401,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 994,686 shares of company stock valued at $75,832,641 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.94.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.