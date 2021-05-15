CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. CNH Industrial reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 485.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of CNHI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,725,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,171. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

