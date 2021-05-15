Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.63.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,837,000 after acquiring an additional 147,581 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,136,000 after purchasing an additional 437,858 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,993,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,965,000 after purchasing an additional 51,643 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

