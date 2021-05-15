Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,574 ($33.63).

Shares of CCH opened at GBX 2,510 ($32.79) on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,583 ($33.75). The stock has a market cap of £9.14 billion and a PE ratio of 25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,448.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,304.28.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,355 ($30.77) per share, for a total transaction of £3,956.40 ($5,169.06). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 963 shares of company stock worth $2,380,270.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

