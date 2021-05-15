Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Lowered to $93.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.82.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.80. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $48.98 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

