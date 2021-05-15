Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,389,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $109,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $83.56 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.83.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $228,885.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,727,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,306. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

