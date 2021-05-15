Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.230-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
CXP traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. 365,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,705. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97.
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on CXP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.90.
About Columbia Property Trust
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.
