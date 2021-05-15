Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.230-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CXP traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. 365,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,705. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on CXP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.90.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.