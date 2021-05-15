Comerica Bank Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,082,000 after purchasing an additional 691,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,282,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,560,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,637,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,122,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

NYSE IR opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.