Comerica Bank Increases Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $94,090,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 11,967.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,217 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $53,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2,803.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,949,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,502,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,590 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $178,025.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,965.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

WU stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

