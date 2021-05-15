Comerica Bank Sells 3,973 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of United Bankshares worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in United Bankshares by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.90. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.26 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In related news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $1,864,290.12. Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $233,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at $406,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

