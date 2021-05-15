Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMWAY. Macquarie raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of CMWAY opened at $75.73 on Thursday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $38.06 and a twelve month high of $75.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

