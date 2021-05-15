Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMWAY. Macquarie raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of CMWAY opened at $75.73 on Thursday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $38.06 and a twelve month high of $75.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

