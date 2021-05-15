Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 60,793 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,793 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $26,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,458,000 after buying an additional 2,441,210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 627,289 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,756.4% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 479,424 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 964,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,225,000 after purchasing an additional 249,475 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,638,000.

VTEB stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.90. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.02 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

