Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $28.75 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,220 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.55% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $28,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKH. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,120.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,814,000 after buying an additional 74,437 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,099.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 76,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,312,000 after buying an additional 73,152 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 171,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,698,000 after buying an additional 24,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,198,000 after buying an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,783,000 after buying an additional 15,531 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

JKH stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.66. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $183.49 and a 1 year high of $420.66.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.