Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $31.33 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $31,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKG opened at $65.56 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.19 and a fifty-two week high of $255.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.75.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

