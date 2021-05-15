Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $36.36 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,215 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $36,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Oracle by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 44,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 111,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.81.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $80.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.41.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

