Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,652 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $33,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 410.5% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.07.

Shares of URI opened at $341.79 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.33 and a 12-month high of $354.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

