Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,656 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $38,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,424,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN opened at $313.17 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $205.55 and a fifty-two week high of $331.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.60.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.