Community Bank N.A. Buys 100 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after acquiring an additional 908,033 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,378,000 after buying an additional 38,996 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,256,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,565,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398 in the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $234.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.90 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.20 and a 200-day moving average of $219.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

