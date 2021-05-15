Community Bank N.A. Buys 4,795 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $134.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.66. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

